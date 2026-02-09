IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

IREN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of IREN to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 4.26. IREN has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.64 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Situational Awareness LP boosted its stake in IREN by 90.1% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,254,000 after buying an additional 3,034,254 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,228,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IREN by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 3,873,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,776,000 after purchasing an additional 607,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IREN by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 936,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IREN by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,767,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,877,000 after purchasing an additional 751,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

