First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,266 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 86,335 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 212,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. 144,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.16.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

