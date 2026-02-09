Wall Street Zen Upgrades Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) to Strong-Buy

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

INTA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. Intapp has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $906,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,807,587.68. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,861.40. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,243 shares of company stock worth $2,070,785. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

