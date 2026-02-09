Diodes (DIOD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $380.0330 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $392.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. Diodes had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $60.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. Diodes has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $176,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,795,180.35. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $284,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 244,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,305.74. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock worth $600,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 16,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Diodes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 12.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diodes from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high?performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed?signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general?purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.