Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $57.55 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $307.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 5,214.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results and market-share gains — Seeking Alpha highlights that Flexsteel delivered a “double beat” for fiscal Q2, gained share through improved product lines and wider distribution, and appears to be executing well in a difficult furnishings backdrop. Flexsteel: Thriving In A Turbulent Industry Environment

Q2 results and market-share gains — Seeking Alpha highlights that Flexsteel delivered a “double beat” for fiscal Q2, gained share through improved product lines and wider distribution, and appears to be executing well in a difficult furnishings backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades raise forward EPS expectations — Sidoti’s A. Lebiedzinski has nudged multiple quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts higher (examples include FY2026 and FY2027 lifts), signaling improved analyst conviction in Flexsteel’s earnings trajectory. That revision activity supports the rally. MarketBeat Sidoti Coverage

Analyst upgrades raise forward EPS expectations — Sidoti’s A. Lebiedzinski has nudged multiple quarterly and full?year EPS forecasts higher (examples include FY2026 and FY2027 lifts), signaling improved analyst conviction in Flexsteel’s earnings trajectory. That revision activity supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Zacks interest — FLXS was added to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists (including “New Strong Buy” and “Best Value” mentions) and appears in Zacks commentary on rising estimates, which can attract momentum and quant-driven flows. New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th

Zacks interest — FLXS was added to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists (including “New Strong Buy” and “Best Value” mentions) and appears in Zacks commentary on rising estimates, which can attract momentum and quant-driven flows. Neutral Sentiment: Sector relative performance — A Zacks note compares Flexsteel to the broader consumer discretionary sector year?to?date; the company has outperformed peers so far, but broader sector trends (housing, durable goods demand) remain relevant context. Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Flexsteel (FLXS) This Year?

Sector relative performance — A Zacks note compares Flexsteel to the broader consumer discretionary sector year?to?date; the company has outperformed peers so far, but broader sector trends (housing, durable goods demand) remain relevant context. Negative Sentiment: Margin headwinds reiterated — Seeking Alpha (and management/analyst commentary) warns of margin pressure in calendar 2026. Even with stronger top-line execution and share gains, compression in gross or operating margins could limit EPS upside and temper valuation multiples. Flexsteel Reiterates Margin Headwinds In Calendar 2026

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: FLXS) is a U.S.-based furniture manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and marketing of residential upholstered furniture and wood casegoods. The company operates through two primary segments: Upholstery, which encompasses seating products such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners, and sectionals; and Casegoods, which includes accent and occasional tables, cabinets, bookcases, and other wood-based furnishings. Flexsteel sells its products through a network of independent retailers, furniture stores, and distributors across North America.

Flexsteel’s upholstery segment is distinguished by its patented Blue Steel Spring® technology, which offers enhanced longevity and comfort by replacing conventional webbing and springs with a welded steel seat suspension.

