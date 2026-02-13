Vale (NYSE:VALE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.50 EPS

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.50), reports. Vale had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

Vale Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 48,145,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,122,188. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several research firms have commented on VALE. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vale from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Management emphasized resilient cash generation in its 2025 results, which helps support liquidity and dividend/provision flexibility despite earnings pressure.

Vale published a February 2026 governance report detailing intensified 2025 audit and risk?oversight activities — a move that can reassure investors about governance and controls after recent legacy issues.

The company's fiscal council has reviewed and backed the 2025 financial statements and proposed profit allocation ahead of the AGM — a routine governance step but important for near?term shareholder decisions.

Market coverage is mixed: Zacks has published pieces highlighting VALE's long?term momentum and investor attention, while summary pieces note the recent dip versus the broader market — useful context but not new company-specific catalysts.

Big quarterly miss: Vale reported EPS of ($0.98) vs. consensus $0.52, a materially negative surprise that likely drove immediate selling pressure.

Full?year 2025 profit fell sharply due to asset impairments and legacy dam?related costs — a structural headwind to near?term profitability and valuation.

Scotiabank trimmed FY2025/FY2026 EPS estimates slightly and retains a "Sector Perform" rating with a $16.50 target, signaling limited near?term upside from this important sell?side voice.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vale by 4.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vale by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

