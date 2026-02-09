Wall Street Zen Upgrades Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) to “Hold”

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

BWIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

BWIN stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,922,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,975.39. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $6,119,000. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

