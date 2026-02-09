Lyft (LYFT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $1.7583 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.46 on Monday. Lyft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $148,333.90. Following the sale, the director owned 104,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,573. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,570.70. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,443 shares of company stock worth $4,178,618. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lyft by 410.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Lyft by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

