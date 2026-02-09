Allison Transmission (ALSN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

ALSN opened at $115.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.74. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $117.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,974.59. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Allison Transmission by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

