Masco (MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $1.8202 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Masco Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $73.00 on Monday. Masco has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Masco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 114.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

