Wall Street Zen Upgrades Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to “Buy”

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $124.33.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $158.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $160.63.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrow Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — Arrow reported $4.39 EPS vs. $3.55 consensus and $8.75B revenue (roughly +20% Y/Y), with gross profit and operating profit rising. That beat is a key driver of investor optimism. Zacks: Earnings Beat

Q4 results materially beat expectations — Arrow reported $4.39 EPS vs. $3.55 consensus and $8.75B revenue (roughly +20% Y/Y), with gross profit and operating profit rising. That beat is a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Management flagged record growth in ECS and strong Global Components momentum — positive for margin mix and recurring service revenues, supporting longer?term earnings power. Yahoo: Call Highlights

Management flagged record growth in ECS and strong Global Components momentum — positive for margin mix and recurring service revenues, supporting longer?term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Company set an ambitious Q1 sales growth target (~21%) and emphasized expanding value?added services, which investors may view as evidence of sustainable top?line expansion. Seeking Alpha: Q1 Sales Target

Company set an ambitious Q1 sales growth target (~21%) and emphasized expanding value?added services, which investors may view as evidence of sustainable top?line expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $148 and kept a “hold” rating — a modestly improved view but the PT remains below the current market price, so limited incremental upside from this note. Benzinga: Truist PT

Truist raised its price target to $148 and kept a “hold” rating — a modestly improved view but the PT remains below the current market price, so limited incremental upside from this note. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts are available for deeper read on management commentary and segment dynamics (useful for investors but not an immediate price mover on its own). MSN: Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcripts are available for deeper read on management commentary and segment dynamics (useful for investors but not an immediate price mover on its own). Negative Sentiment: Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (2.130–2.330) was well below consensus (~3.56), creating near?term earnings visibility risk and tempering the beat’s impact on forward valuation. Company Press Release / Slides

Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (2.130–2.330) was well below consensus (~3.56), creating near?term earnings visibility risk and tempering the beat’s impact on forward valuation. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $115 but reiterated an “underweight” rating — the PT implies significant downside versus the current market price, which could pressure sentiment among more conservative investors. Benzinga: Wells Fargo Note

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $115 but reiterated an “underweight” rating — the PT implies significant downside versus the current market price, which could pressure sentiment among more conservative investors. Negative Sentiment: Some balance?sheet caution: operating cash flow declined and total liabilities increased materially Y/Y (reported by third?party summaries), which could concern investors focused on cash conversion and leverage. QuiverQuant: Cash Flow & Liabilities

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

