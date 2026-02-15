Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Invests $944,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March $DMAR

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth $3,540,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 16.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 42.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1%

BATS DMAR opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $394.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.