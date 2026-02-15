PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 323,186 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,362,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,186 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.96% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,428,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IEFA stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $98.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

