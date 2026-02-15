Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 2.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.33 and last traded at C$8.17. Approximately 315,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 520,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Raymond James Financial raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.26. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.68 billion for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 5.5472637 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global company that develops manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical medical device and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. Our approximately 22000 employees are united around our mission of improving peoples lives with our health care products and we manufacture and market health care products directly or indirectly in approximately 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.