ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.5450 and last traded at $1.49. 3,297,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,980,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The company’s lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.