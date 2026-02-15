Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $626.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $838.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $632.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.19.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

