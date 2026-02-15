Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,228 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its position in AT&T by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 217.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26,100.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Arete Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Positive Sentiment: AT&T CEO John Stankey reiterated a bullish long?term growth outlook and emphasized the company’s focus on fiber expansion and network competitiveness — supportive for AT&T’s convergence strategy and investor confidence. Read More.

AT&T CEO John Stankey reiterated a bullish long?term growth outlook and emphasized the company’s focus on fiber expansion and network competitiveness — supportive for AT&T’s convergence strategy and investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AT&T’s strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (including Amazon Leo) to migrate workloads and modernize its connectivity stack signals potential cost savings, faster product development and improved cloud-native network capabilities. Read More.

AT&T’s strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (including Amazon Leo) to migrate workloads and modernize its connectivity stack signals potential cost savings, faster product development and improved cloud-native network capabilities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and MarketBeat’s sector roundup highlight AT&T’s strong Q4 results, raised 2026 EPS guidance, and progress on fiber?to?postpaid convergence (higher cross?sell of fiber + wireless), which underpins upside potential and dividend support. Read More.

Analyst commentary and MarketBeat’s sector roundup highlight AT&T’s strong Q4 results, raised 2026 EPS guidance, and progress on fiber?to?postpaid convergence (higher cross?sell of fiber + wireless), which underpins upside potential and dividend support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Space-based broadband progress at AST SpaceMobile (BlueBird 6) could create partnership opportunities for AT&T to extend coverage via satellites, but commercial benefits remain contingent on AST execution and contract activation. Read More.

Space-based broadband progress at AST SpaceMobile (BlueBird 6) could create partnership opportunities for AT&T to extend coverage via satellites, but commercial benefits remain contingent on AST execution and contract activation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: T?Mobile’s recent investor day and strong customer growth highlight competitive pressure in postpaid adds and fixed wireless — a factor that can limit AT&T’s near?term subscriber upside and put pressure on market share. Read More.

T?Mobile’s recent investor day and strong customer growth highlight competitive pressure in postpaid adds and fixed wireless — a factor that can limit AT&T’s near?term subscriber upside and put pressure on market share. Read More. Negative Sentiment: T?Mobile’s capital raise (euro?denominated debt) to fund buybacks/dividends strengthens its financial flexibility and could amplify competitive returns versus AT&T if buybacks boost TMUS shares. Read More.

T?Mobile’s capital raise (euro?denominated debt) to fund buybacks/dividends strengthens its financial flexibility and could amplify competitive returns versus AT&T if buybacks boost TMUS shares. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Local service reports (Anderson County) name both AT&T and T?Mobile as experiencing issues — operational outages can dent near?term sentiment, particularly if broader network reliability headlines accumulate. Read More.

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

