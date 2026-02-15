Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,554 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $159.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.75.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

