Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,142,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.