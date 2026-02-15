Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in January

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 952,847 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 707,145 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, SAB. de C.V. is a leading Mexican telecommunications and media company specializing in the provision of cable television, broadband internet and fixed-line telephony services. Headquartered in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the company operates a multi-service network platform across urban and suburban markets.

The firm’s core offerings include digital and high-definition cable television packages, on-demand content solutions such as pay-per-view and streaming services, as well as broadband internet access delivered via a hybrid fiber-coaxial network.

