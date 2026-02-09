Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

BDN stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $568.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 183,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 287,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 76,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high?quality, transit?oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine’s portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live?work?play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

