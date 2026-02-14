Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT) Short Interest Up 57.9% in January

Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 70,632 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 44,726 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 948,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 948,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cantor Equity Partners II by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cantor Equity Partners II by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cantor Equity Partners II by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II by 10.2% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEPT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 800,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,513. Cantor Equity Partners II has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ: CEPT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on providing customized capital solutions to private, middle-market companies in the United States. Listed on the Nasdaq, CEPT seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing across a spectrum of debt and equity instruments. Its portfolio may include senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and common equity, allowing it to tailor financing structures to meet the specific growth, acquisition or recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

As a business development company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, CEPT targets U.S.

