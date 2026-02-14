Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,238 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 3,959 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,781 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,781 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Increases Dividend

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This is an increase from Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company active primarily in the United States. Through its network of land development and construction operations, the company designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes, condominiums and active-adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding business, Hovnanian provides financing, mortgage banking, title insurance and closing services to homebuyers through its wholly owned financial services subsidiaries.

Founded in 1959 by Kevork S.

