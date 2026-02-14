Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,238 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 3,959 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,781 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,781 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Increases Dividend
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company active primarily in the United States. Through its network of land development and construction operations, the company designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes, condominiums and active-adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding business, Hovnanian provides financing, mortgage banking, title insurance and closing services to homebuyers through its wholly owned financial services subsidiaries.
