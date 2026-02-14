Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,747,948 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 2,361,505 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,494,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,494,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ralliant News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Get Ralliant alerts:

Insider Activity at Ralliant

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $357,299.28. This trade represents a 38.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,873.75. This represents a 58.77% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant

Ralliant Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ralliant by 4,559.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 234,969 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ralliant by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Ralliant by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RAL traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,694. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ralliant has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Report on RAL

About Ralliant

(Get Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.