SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD) Short Interest Update

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 147 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the January 15th total of 92 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.
SilverBox Corp IV Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE SBXD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,578. SilverBox Corp IV has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $270.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.
SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SilverBox Corp IV in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
SilverBox Corp IV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank-check vehicle, the company does not engage in any commercial operations until it completes its business combination.
The company was organized under the laws of the State of Delaware and is sponsored by SilverBox Capital Partners, a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder-led companies across technology, healthcare, consumer and business services sectors.
