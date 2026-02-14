Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 20 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 379 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

DEFI traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $77.92. 1,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20. Hashdex Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $142.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hashdex Bitcoin ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hashdex Bitcoin ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.02% of Hashdex Bitcoin ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hashdex Bitcoin ETF

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME). DEFI was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Teucrium.

