TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.55 and traded as low as GBX 113. TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 113.20, with a volume of 4,078,747 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £951.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.98.

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 6.18 earnings per share for the quarter. TwentyFour Income had a return on equity of 103.44% and a net margin of 1,552.21%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

