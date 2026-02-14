Taptica International (LON:TAP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.90 and traded as low as GBX 1.50. Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 1.54, with a volume of 708,223 shares trading hands.

Taptica International Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Taptica International (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Taptica International

Tap Global Group Plc bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 390,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade over 50 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.

