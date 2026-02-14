Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 543.66 and traded as high as GBX 548. Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 545, with a volume of 696,170 shares changing hands.

Personal Assets Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 543.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 532.53.

Get Personal Assets alerts:

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.06 EPS for the quarter. Personal Assets had a net margin of 116.31% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Insider Activity at Personal Assets

About Personal Assets

In other Personal Assets news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 545 per share, for a total transaction of £1,814.85. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term. It differs from other investment trusts in that its activities are defined not by any particular portfolio specialisation or investment method but by a desire to satisfy the personal requirements of those who invest in it.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.