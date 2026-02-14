ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and traded as low as $33.39. ENN Energy shares last traded at $34.4580, with a volume of 3,536 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

