Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 638,093 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the January 15th total of 364,785 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company's stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CHAT stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 315,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,853. Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83.

About Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies. CHAT was launched on May 18, 2023 and is managed by Roundhill.

