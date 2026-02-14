F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Update

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,337,154 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the January 15th total of 833,631 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 677,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,225.76. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 29,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 474.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 36,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.42. 464,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

