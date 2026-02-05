Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Issues Earnings Results

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 billion. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Stock Performance

NPSCY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 142,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,506. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -225.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer formed in 2012 through the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates integrated steelmaking and rolling facilities and is widely recognized as one of the largest steel manufacturers in Japan and among the leading producers globally. Its business scope spans primary steel production, downstream processing, and a range of steel-related engineering and service activities.

The company’s product offering includes a broad portfolio of steel products such as hot- and cold-rolled flat products, plates, pipes and tubes, coated steels, stainless and specialty steels, and high-strength steels tailored for automotive, machinery, construction, energy and infrastructure applications.

