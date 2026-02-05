Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Issues Earnings Results

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Stock Down 4.8%

OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 60,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

