Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,863 shares.The stock last traded at $68.4160 and had previously closed at $67.15.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11.

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.

Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.

