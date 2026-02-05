Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $13.2150. Approximately 241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Gray Media Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Gray Media had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.81%.The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Media Company Profile

Gray Media, doing business as Gray Television, Inc, operates an extensive network of local television stations and digital platforms across the United States. The company’s broadcast portfolio offers a mix of network-affiliated programming—ranging from national news and entertainment from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox—to locally produced content including news, sports and weather coverage. In addition to traditional broadcast, Gray Media provides digital advertising, streaming and over-the-top solutions through its websites, mobile apps and branded digital marketplaces.

Established in 1946 as Gray Communications Systems, the company went public in 2006 and adopted the Gray Television name in 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.