Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 207,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 167,181 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $7.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $836.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $306.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In other news, Director Richard Meynard Born purchased 30,000 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $242,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $261,354. Company insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. GatePass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

