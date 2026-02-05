Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,111,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 625,726 shares.The stock last traded at $16.5240 and had previously closed at $16.90.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

