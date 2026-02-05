Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,153,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 2,291,264 shares.The stock last traded at $8.9650 and had previously closed at $9.05.

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 579.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset?managing upper?upscale extended?stay and premium?branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long?term cash flows through franchise agreements and third?party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high?growth secondary markets.

