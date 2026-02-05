Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.0920. 4,797,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 45,146,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Richtech Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $679.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of -3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Richtech Robotics by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,612,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Richtech Robotics by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,804,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Richtech Robotics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 824,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Richtech Robotics by 3,231.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Richtech Robotics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 896,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 33,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

