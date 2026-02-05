YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Stock Price Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $20.5180. Approximately 1,017,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,660,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7,672.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 92.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 16,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

