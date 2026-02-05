YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Stock Price Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2026

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTYGet Free Report) shares dropped 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $20.5180. Approximately 1,017,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,660,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7,672.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 92.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 16,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.