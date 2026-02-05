YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Stock Price Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $20.5180. Approximately 1,017,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,660,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7,672.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th.
Institutional Trading of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
