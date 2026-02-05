Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Down 12% – Here’s Why

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 97,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 336,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus on the top line and slightly beat EPS estimates — revenue ~$138.3M (+7% YoY) and reported EPS $0.21 vs Zacks consensus $0.20; this supports the recovery in revenue. Zacks: Core Laboratories Beats Q4

Q4 results beat consensus on the top line and slightly beat EPS estimates — revenue ~$138.3M (+7% YoY) and reported EPS $0.21 vs Zacks consensus $0.20; this supports the recovery in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01/share (ex-div Feb 13, record Feb 16, pay Mar 9) — yield about 0.2% and effectively immaterial for most income investors.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01/share (ex-div Feb 13, record Feb 16, pay Mar 9) — yield about 0.2% and effectively immaterial for most income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Local coverage/earnings snapshot that summarizes the Q4 release and company commentary. Stamford Advocate: Q4 Snapshot

Local coverage/earnings snapshot that summarizes the Q4 release and company commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Major market write-ups and company press release/earnings call are available summarizing the beat, margin trends and EPS/revenue figures. MarketBeat: Earnings/Call

Major market write-ups and company press release/earnings call are available summarizing the beat, margin trends and EPS/revenue figures. Neutral Sentiment: Market press aggregation and bulletin of the results and dividend announcement. TipRanks: Q4 Results & Dividend

Market press aggregation and bulletin of the results and dividend announcement. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance came in below consensus: EPS guide $0.110–0.150 vs. street ~$0.160; revenue guide $124–130M vs. consensus ~$129.5M — lowered near-term expectations weigh on the stock.

Q1 2026 guidance came in below consensus: EPS guide $0.110–0.150 vs. street ~$0.160; revenue guide $124–130M vs. consensus ~$129.5M — lowered near-term expectations weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Operational/cash-flow weakness flagged by coverage: operating cash flow dropped materially (reported ~$8.1M, down ~60% YoY) and net income was modestly down, raising concerns about cash generation despite improved gross margins. QuiverQuant: Stock Falls on Q4

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $862.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Core Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 25.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,976,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,438 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 275,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 24.6% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 569,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 112,475 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company’s portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

