Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 860,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,060,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 price objective on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.87.
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Down 16.7%
About Southern Silver Exploration
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Newcoast Silver Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Silver Exploration Corp.
