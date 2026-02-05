2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 6182508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

2x Ether ETF Stock Down 20.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30.

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,071,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

