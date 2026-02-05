Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.920-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,730,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Mondelez International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Mondelez reported Q4 revenue of $10.50B and EPS $0.72, topping consensus and showing revenue growth vs. last year, evidence that pricing and cost discipline offset headwinds.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $65 (from $62) and kept a buy rating — a near?term positive endorsement from the sell?side.

Wells Fargo also raised its PT to $65 and kept an overweight view, providing further analyst support for the stock.

DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating with a $62 target — signals mixed expectations around near?term upside.

JPMorgan trimmed its target to $67 (from $69) but remains overweight — a modest downgrade to valuation assumptions rather than the thesis.

Piper Sandler and Stifel moved targets (Piper to $64 neutral; Stifel to $68 buy) — multiple shops are updating models after the quarter, keeping analyst views clustered around the mid?$60s.

Management reorg — Luca Zaramella elevated to oversee both finance and operations, a governance/operational change investors will watch for execution.

Guidance cut/soft outlook — Mondelez set FY?2026 EPS guidance at $2.92–$3.07 vs. Street ~3.13, and warned revenue/profit will be below prior expectations as shoppers trade down, pressuring sentiment.

Cocoa and margin pressure — higher cocoa costs materially reduced quarterly profit and management flagged continued inflationary pressure, a near?term margin risk.

Policy risk: a new federal bill proposing 100% plant?based school meal pilots could modestly reduce institutional demand for dairy?based products over time.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.8% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

