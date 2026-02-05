Amdocs Limited (DOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.569 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 8.0% increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Amdocs has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

DOX stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $70.32 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Amdocs

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

