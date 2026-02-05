Amdocs Limited (DOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.569 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 8.0% increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Amdocs has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
Amdocs Trading Down 1.3%
DOX stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $70.32 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: Amdocs reported $1.81 EPS on $1.16B revenue, topping estimates and showing year?over?year growth — a core positive for fundamentals. Amdocs Stock Rises 4% as Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Large commercial and product wins: Amdocs extended its multi?year relationship with T?Mobile, launched aOS (agentic OS for telcos) and won a VIDAA MarketONE deal — these support growth and AI/telecom positioning. T?Mobile USA Strategic Agreement aOS Launch VIDAA MarketONE Win
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Amdocs raised its quarterly dividend ~8% to $0.569 (annualized yield ~3.1%), signaling cash?flow confidence for income investors.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action: Stifel cut its price target from $97 to $88 but kept a buy rating — a modest negative signal but still constructive long term. Stifel Lowers PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcripts are available for investors reviewing guidance and management comments. Press Release / Slide Deck Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: CEO succession and leadership change created uncertainty: Amdocs announced Shimie Hortig will succeed long?time CEO Shuky Sheffer (effective March 31), and markets often react negatively to abrupt leadership transitions. Amdocs Appoints Shimie Hortig as CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Several outlets flagged a sharp intraday selloff (one headline cited a ~10% decline and a new 12?month low) tied to guidance/management tone and the CEO change — this drove momentum selling despite the beat. DOX Down After Lowering Guidance & CEO Transition Hits New 12?Month Low
About Amdocs
Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.
Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.
