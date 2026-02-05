Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $58,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 59.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 32.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CON stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $572.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.