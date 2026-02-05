Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0 billion-$22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.5 billion.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,567,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.