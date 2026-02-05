Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5025 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 14.9% increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $64.10.

More Brookfield Asset Management News

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 58.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield Asset Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced record 2025 results: fee?related earnings rose 28% to $867M, distributable earnings rose 18% to $767M, and BAM raised a record $35B in Q4 ($112B for 2025), highlighting strong fundraising and fee-bearing capital growth. Record 2025 Results

Announced record 2025 results: fee?related earnings rose 28% to $867M, distributable earnings rose 18% to $767M, and BAM raised a record $35B in Q4 ($112B for 2025), highlighting strong fundraising and fee-bearing capital growth. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.5025 (15% increase), boosting yield and signaling management confidence in cash generation and distributable earnings. Ex?dividend Feb 27. Dividend Increase

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.5025 (15% increase), boosting yield and signaling management confidence in cash generation and distributable earnings. Ex?dividend Feb 27. Positive Sentiment: Connor Teskey named CEO in a planned succession; Bruce Flatt remains Chair and CEO of the parent, providing continuity while positioning younger leadership to scale growth initiatives. Investors typically view orderly successions favorably. CEO Appointment

Connor Teskey named CEO in a planned succession; Bruce Flatt remains Chair and CEO of the parent, providing continuity while positioning younger leadership to scale growth initiatives. Investors typically view orderly successions favorably. Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth initiatives — launched a $100B AI infrastructure program (BAIIF) and announced a $20B JV with Qatar’s Qai — that expand fee?bearing opportunities and long?term deployment pipelines. AI Infrastructure Program

Strategic growth initiatives — launched a $100B AI infrastructure program (BAIIF) and announced a $20B JV with Qatar’s Qai — that expand fee?bearing opportunities and long?term deployment pipelines. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital upgraded BAM to Outperform, adding buy?side support for the shares. Analyst upgrades can amplify positive reaction to strong results. BMO Upgrade

BMO Capital upgraded BAM to Outperform, adding buy?side support for the shares. Analyst upgrades can amplify positive reaction to strong results. Positive Sentiment: Beat Q4 EPS expectations (reported $0.47 vs. consensus ~ $0.41–$0.43) and delivered strong fee revenue growth, supporting the fundamentals that back higher share prices. Earnings Beat

Beat Q4 EPS expectations (reported $0.47 vs. consensus ~ $0.41–$0.43) and delivered strong fee revenue growth, supporting the fundamentals that back higher share prices. Neutral Sentiment: BAM is pursuing M&A and portfolio deals (e.g., US real?estate/solar additions); these expand scale but are execution?dependent. Real Estate & Solar Deals

BAM is pursuing M&A and portfolio deals (e.g., US real?estate/solar additions); these expand scale but are execution?dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Peakstone Realty sale to BAM under review by a law firm probing the adequacy of price/process — procedural risk for that specific deal, unclear broader impact on BAM. Peakstone Investor Alert

Peakstone Realty sale to BAM under review by a law firm probing the adequacy of price/process — procedural risk for that specific deal, unclear broader impact on BAM. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell Q/Q (615M vs. 680M) and corporate borrowings and senior note issuance increased — investors should watch leverage and integration costs (e.g., Oaktree purchase) that may pressure near?term metrics. Debt & Net Income Note

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.