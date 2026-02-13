Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.36 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 32.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.6%

Lam Research stock opened at $231.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.00. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $251.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.88.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

